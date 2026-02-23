Indian team think-tank to discuss dropping at least one out of form batter, hint coaches

The logic could be bringing in a right hander to break the monotony.

"You stick with the guys who you feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who's also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right hander at the top of the order," Ten Doeschate also echoed Kotak's sentiments but with more definitive answer that changes could be on cards.

"I'm sure that (Samson's inclusion) will be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games (Zimbabwe and West Indies)."

Ten Doechate feels that Rinku, coming in at Nos 7 or 8, hasn't really helped his cause as it has been an incredibly difficult position to bat on.

"Rinku, I think that number seven, eight position has become incredibly tough in T20 cricket. You look where he walked in against Namibia, he's had to turn down the single three or four times, so yes, it looks like he scored two or eight balls, whatever.

"And then he comes in in a pretty hopeless situation again tonight, and he's opted to go for the boundary and try to get us as close as we can, and on a wicket that holds a little bit, that can happen. So he hasn't had the best opportunities, but that's the nature of the position as well. And we're at the phase now where it's only performances that are going to talk. There's no point talking about rhythm in nets or how guys are feeling or what they're not feeling.

"It's time to pull our sleeves up and get performance out of all the players and that's the challenge for the staff along with the players now to regroup and put in a big effort leading up to the next game against Zimbabwe," Ten Doeschate got down to the brass tacks of the matter.