Indian team dons new orange kit, commences practice

CHENNAI: Team India commenced its training session in right earnest for its upcoming match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Thursday.

The entire squad was in attendance at the nets, with KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli taking turns at the crease while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and R Ashwin bowled simultaneously. Coach Rahul Dravid supervised the proceedings, and a hand-picked group of seamers and spinners from Tamil Nadu’s league divisions joined in, providing batting practice for the Indian batters.

One of the evening’s highlights was the Indian team wearing the new Adidas orange training kit, which caught the attention of many. The mood in the camp looked positive with Shami and Bumrah bowling multiple overs and managing to swing the ball both ways and keeping the batters on their toes

Notably, Kohli started early and left the nets, primarily facing deliveries from Bumrah and Shami. Rahul, who had been nursing a hamstring injury, was made to sweat by batting in nets for a little longer than usual.

Meanwhile, the Australian team was scheduled to have its first encounter with the Chepauk pitch later in the evening on Thursday.