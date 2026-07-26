Indian sub-junior men's team defeat Pakistan 3-1 to win FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

Goals from Romit Pal (5'), captain Ketan Kushwaha (12'), and Shahrukh Ali (13') crowned India as the Asian Champions.

With this victory, the Indian men's team also finished at the top of the Elite Pool table.

The summit clash saw India take early control with sharp passing and disciplined structure. Romit Pal (5') broke the deadlock in the first half, striking past the Pakistani goalkeeper to give India a 1-0 lead at half-time. India extended their dominance early in the second half as captain Ketan Kushwaha (12') found the back of the net, followed immediately by a strike from Shahrukh Ali (13') to make it 3-0.

Pakistan pulled one goal back through Muhammad Usman (16'), but the Indian defense stood firm in the closing minutes to secure a 3-1 win and lift the trophy.