Indian shooting coach flags long commutes, transport delays ahead of Asian Games

The coach said he had arrived in Japan with a certain level of expectation but felt the arrangements had not quite matched the image he had of the country, with the Indian shooters housed around 50km from the range and in different hotels.

For a contingent featuring several of India’s leading medal hopefuls, including double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and multiple Asian Games medallist Esha Singh, the commute has meant early starts and long hours on the road to adhere to training schedules.

“This (transportation) is a real problem. But what can we do about it? I didn’t see any hotels in the vicinity of the shooting range. If there were, we would have reached early. They gave us accommodation at a place which was far, so now what can we do about it?” the coach, who has been to multiple Asian and Commonwealth Games as a player, said on condition of anonymity.