Indian Railways crowned champion

CHENNAI: In a spirited final, Indian Railways won the 94th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, defeating Hockey Karnataka 5-2. Indian Railways received a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, while the runner up, Hockey Karnataka recieved Rs 5 lakhs. The match was played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday.

Railways took an early lead, two minutes into the game with Pratap Lakra scoring the first goal through a PC. Thrishul Ganapathi equalized soon in the 17th minute with a penalty corner. Pratap Lakra, who went on to win the man of the match, scored two more goals in the 24th and 29th minute through a PS and PC respectively.

At the end of the second quarter, Indian Railways led the match 3-1. Indian Railways increased the lead in the third quarter with the two field goals scored by Ajit Pandey at the 36th minute and Deepak in the 42nd minute, making it 5-1 for the Railways.

In the last quarter of the match, Chethan Karisiri from Karnataka scored a field goal at the 52nd minute.

Special awards were given to:

Best forward of the Tournament: Yuvaraj Walmiki; Best mid-fielder: Mukul Sharma; Best defender/goalkeeper: Naveen Kumar; Most promising player: Sahil