Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir records two top-four finishes in WSK Final Cup

The qualifying session didn't go as per plan for the 11-year-old and she could only set the ninth fastest time.

However, the first Indian to be backed by the F1 Academy, made flying starts in both Race 1 and Race 2 to charge through the field and secure a creditable back to back fourth place. Following the two Heat Races, Atiqa was classified P14 among as many as 72 drivers.

This put her on seventh grid position for the pre final where she eventually finished ninth after running fifth for the majority of the race. In the final, Atiqa was involved in a crash that damaged her kart and ended her race.

"A mixed weekend for me. I was expecting more but we were struggling for pace. I managed to fight my way up in most of the races and was in a competitive spot for the pre finals and finals.