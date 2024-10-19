Indian Racing Festival set to resume in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After a month-long break, the Indian Racing Festival (IRL) resumes on Saturday at the Kari Motor Speedway, which has undergone upgrades to host the powerful Thunder GB08 IRL cars. Alongside the IRL, the prestigious 27th JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) will also be running, offering motorsport fans a weekend full of high-octane action.

The season has already delivered thrilling, wheel-to-wheel battles across all six city-based franchise teams, with each team experiencing their share of victories and setbacks.

Leading the IRL team championship are the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, represented by Alistair Yoong (Malaysia), Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein), and Indians Ruhaan Alva and Nikhil Bohra, who have consistently performed and amassed 155 points. Close behind are Goa Aces JA Racing (133 points) and Chennai Turbo Racers (101 points), who staged a brilliant comeback in Round 3.

Formula 4 Indian Championship

South African Aqil Alibhai (Black Birds Hyderabad) leads the standings with 144 points after his Round 3 victory, but faces tough competition from Ruhaan Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) and Jaden Pariat (Bangalore Speedsters), who are both within striking distance.