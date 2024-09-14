Indian Racing Festival: Lancaster snatches second win after dramatic day 1 finish

CHENNAI: With a fastest lap timing and leading the race until few corners from the finish, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tiger’s Ruhaan Alva slipped to third position with a gearbox malfunction and home favourite Chennai Turbo Rider’s Jon Lancaster, made the best of the opportunity to finish at the top of the podium on Day One of the third round of the Indian Racing Festival at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Lancaster from UK and representing Chennai Turbo Riders in this franchise-based Indian Racing League championship, was running about four seconds behind Alva (Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers) in the last lap of the race but lady luck smiled on him when disaster struck Alva a few corners from the finish, allowing him to take the win ahead of Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jilkova (Goa Aces JA Racing).

Alva, who had started from pole position and built a winning lead, managed to limp home in third place in a race that was his to lose.

With a win in sight and less than a lap left for the finish, the 18-year-old Ruhaan came across a car that had spun across the track. He slowed down and passed the stricken car only to meet with disaster as the engine spluttered and the gear got stuck in third. It allowed Lancaster and Jilkova to pass him.

At the start, Alva made a good getaway while his team-mate, Malaysian Allister Yoongdropped two spots from P2 as Lancaster and Jilkova slipped past in the very first lap. Their positions remained unchanged until the last lap when Alva blew away a certain victory. "You got to take the opportunities," was how Lancaster commented after the win. "It was

Formula 4 Indian Championship

Bangalore Speedsters enjoyed a double podium with teenager from Shillong Jaden Pariat taking a win, his second of the championship, while team-mate 16-year-old Abhay Mohan from Bengaluru, in his first full single-seater season, coming in third behind South African Aqil Alibhai (Black Birds Hyderabad).

Off to a clean start from pole position, 17-year-old Pariat, winner here in Round 1, and National champion in the MRF F2000 class, never looked back for a lights-to-flag win. Behind him, Alibhai settled into P2 from Lap 1 to the finish, not having the pace to trouble Pariat who also put in the fastest lap of the race, a blistering one minute, 40.459 seconds.