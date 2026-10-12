Indian prodigy Atiqa Mir joins Kart Republic, a launchpad for F1 stars

Chiesa also played an instrumental role in shaping the careers of seven-time world champion Hamilton and 2016 title-holder Nico Rosberg.

Joining KR will give Atiqa a platform to excel in the OKJ category (for ages 12-14) over the next two years as she competes alongside some of the best drivers in the world.

“I’m really excited to be joining KR and starting this new chapter. It’s a dream come true for me. I’m looking forward to working with the team, learning as much as possible and pushing myself to become a stronger driver. I’m grateful to everyone who continues to support me, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Atiqa.

Chiesa said his team signed Atiqa because she possesses raw speed and could go on to do something special for India.