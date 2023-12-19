Indian players to look at in 2nd ODI against South Africa

GQEBERHA: The second ODI match of the three-game series between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Here are the Indian players to keep an eye on for the upcoming game against the Proteas.

In the first ODI match against South Africa, Sai Sudharsan made his debut and scored 55 runs from 43 balls to help the 'Men in Blue' clinch an eight-wicket win. The youngster is expected to play another eye-catching inning in the upcoming game against South Africa.

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is leading the 'Men in Blue' in the ongoing ODI series. In the upcoming match, he is expected to make a mark to help his side clinch a win.

Shreyas Iyer played a whopping 52 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate of 115.56. The experienced middle-order batter is expected to play a crucial role in India's upcoming match.

India speedster Arshdeep Singh is in his red-hot form. He has bagged a five-wicket haul in the first ODI game to bundle South Africa at 116 runs in the first inning. He is likely to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming game.