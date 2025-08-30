Indian Pickleball Association begins selection trials for World Cup 2025

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), the recognised National Sports Federation for pickleball under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has launched its first-ever official selection trials to form Team India for the Pickleball World Cup 2025.

The two-day trials, being held on August 30 and 31 at the IPA Centre of Excellence in Ahmedabad, will finalise the squad that will represent India at the second edition of the Pickleball World Cup, sanctioned by the Global Pickleball Federation, in Florida, USA, from 27 October to 2 November 2025.

More than 140 players from across the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana and Gujarat, are competing across three categories — Under-16, Open and 50+. The U16 section will see two boys and two girls selected, with no singles events scheduled. The Open division will reward the winners of men’s and women’s singles and doubles with national berths, while the 50+ category will select the men’s and women’s doubles winners.

Day one of the trials produced the following qualifiers: Aman Patel (men’s singles), Amrita Mukherjee (women’s singles), Dhiren Patel and Suraj Desai (men’s doubles), and Rakshika Ravi and Sindoor Mittal (women’s doubles). In the U16 girls’ draw, Aayra Khanna and Anushka Chhabaria secured their places. The remaining U16 boys and 50+ events will conclude on Saturday.

Calling the trials a “landmark day for Indian pickleball”, IPA president Suryaveer Singh Bhullar said the occasion marked India’s transition from an emerging sport to fielding an official national team.

The trials coincide with National Sports Day celebrations, making India’s first step onto the pickleball world stage a symbolic moment in its sporting journey.

Players Selected from Day 1 of Selection Trials

Men’s Singles – Aman Patel

Men’s Doubles – Dhiren Patel and Suraj Desai

Women’s Singles – Amrita Mukherjee

Women’s Doubles – Rakshika Ravi and Sindoor Mittal

U16 - Girls Aayra Khanna and Anushka Chhabaria