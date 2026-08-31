Indian para paddlers sign off with 16 medals in Finland

The singles events accounted for 10 medals, while India paratheletes added six more in doubles including two gold, one silver and three bronze.

Rameshbhai Chaudhary and Sumit Sehgal spearheaded the men's doubles campaign in Classes 4-8, claiming gold with a composed 3-0 victory over South Africa's Ibrahim Abdullaha and Rakan Abdulrahman in the final.