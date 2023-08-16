Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams for the upcoming Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier to be held in Oman from August 29 to September 2 and August 25 to August 28 respectively.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will be Captained by Mandeep Mor and Mohd Raheel Moudeen will shoulder the responsibility of the Vice Captain.

The team comprises goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, while Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet and Mandeep Mor will form the defence line. The midfield area will see Maninder Singh, Mohd. Raheel Moudeen while Pawan Rajbhar and Gurjot Singh will lead the attack.

Additionally, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh and Arun Sahani have been named as standbys.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach, Janardhana C B who will accompany the team, spoke ahead of the tournament. He said, “Our squad is well-balanced and we have plenty of talent in our team who are motivated and determined to give their best in every match and compete fiercely. With the Hockey 5s World Cup qualification at stake, the team is determined to do well.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be Captained by Navjot Kaur and Jyoti will be the Vice Captain. The team includes goalkeeper Bansari Solanki. In the defence, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary and Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum will be in action. Captain Navjot Kaur and Ajmina Kujur will hold the midfield area, while Mariana Kujur, Jyoti and Dipi Monika Toppo will be playing forwards.

Additionally, Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav and Ritanya Sahu have been named as standbys.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team Coach Soundarya Yendala expressed her thoughts ahead of the tournament. She said, “I am looking forward to this exciting tournament. The players are ready. We have gone about our training sessions and we feel confident. We have a lot of experience as well as young players and I feel that the tournament will bring out the best in them.”

Indian Men’s team:

Goalkeeper: Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jugraj Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet, Mandeep Mor (Captain)

Midfielders: Maninder Singh, Mohd Raheel Moudeen (Vice-Captain)

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh

Standbys: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sukhvinder, Aditya Singh, Arun Sahani

Indian Women’s team:

Goalkeeper: Bansari Solanki

Defenders: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonia Devi Kshetrimayum

Midfielders: Navjot Kaur (Captain), Ajmina Kujur

Forwards: Mariana Kujurm Jyoti (Vice-Captain), Dipi Monika Toppo

Standbys: Kurmapu Ramya, Nishi Yadav, Priyanka Yadav, Ritanya Sahu