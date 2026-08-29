Indian men's hockey team finishes 8th after losing 3-4 to Belgium in penalty shootout

World No. 2 Belgium were leading 3-2 until the final minute when India earned a penalty corner with just 26 seconds left on the clock. Harmanpreet made no mistake in converting it to force a shoot-out after the two sides were locked 3-3 in regulation time.

It was Harmanpreet's eighth goal of the tournament.

In the shoot-out, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek converted their attempts but Harmanpreet and Sukhjeet Singh missed the mark as Belgium prevailed 4-3.

Tom Boon, Arthur de Sloover, Alexander Hendrickx and Roman Duvekot scored for Belgium, while Victor Fourbert missed the target.

Abhishek had opened the scoring for India before Harmanpreet struck twice, while Duvekot, Hugo Labouchere and Nicolas de Kerpel scored in regulation time for Belgium.