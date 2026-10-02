Indian men's hockey team eyes historic successive Asiad gold

India have never won successive Asian Games gold medals, which makes the final here on Saturday a golden opportunity to write a new chapter in history.

But, for India, who had a wobbly run in the semifinal against arch rivals Pakistan, it will be a challenge to pull up their socks against Malaysia who have remained unbeaten in the Asian Games with five consecutive wins.

In fact, both the finalists enter the gold medal match after tough outings in their respective semifinals.

The Indians were certainly on top of their game against Pakistan on Thursday, wasting a plethora of penalty corners while also conceding a three-goal lead.