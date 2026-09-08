Indian kabaddi player Choudhary fails dope test, stripped of Asian Beach Games medal

Choudhary tested positive for prohibited diuretic (masking agent) brinzolamide on April 27 and has accepted the sanction, the International Testing Agency said.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that Indian Kabaddi player Brijendra Singh Choudhary has been sanctioned for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV)," it stated.