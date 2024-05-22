Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team shines with 2-0 win in Europe Tour

CHENNAI: The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team started their Europe Tour with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands' club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push (B. H. V. Push) in Breda, Netherlands.

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach etched their names on the scoresheet, to secure victory for India.

Despite both teams finding opportunities through penalty corners, a goalless first quarter unfolded.

While India was eager to take the lead and begin their campaign on a positive note, the opening goal evaded them.

Similarly, India was unavailable to convert the three penalty corners in the second quarter as well.

The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter, when a crucial penalty corner for India resulted in a goal from Bano, bringing the scoreline to 1-0.

B. H. V. Push aggressively pursued the equaliser, but their inability to convert any of their three penalty corners in the third quarter kept them trailing.

In the fourth and final quarter, India triumphed against the Dutch club, as Siwach found the back of the net to double India's lead.

The Indian defensive unit maintained their clean sheet in the match's final minutes and ensured the victory.

The Indian Junior Women's team will play their next match against Belgium in Breda on 22nd May.

Indian junior women's hockey team:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

Defenders: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, NirruKullu

Midfielders: Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

Forwards: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach.