Indian I-Day celebrations in New York tri-state area culminate in Guinness World Record

A Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Saturday, in a joint celebration of India's 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The event was led by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE (FIA), with support from Indian technology company Zoho.

"Held at the intersection of India@80 and America@250, the event was a memorable expression of India-US friendship and of the Indian-American community's enduring contribution to bringing the two nations and their peoples closer together," a media statement by the organisers said.