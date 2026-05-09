Indian cricketers Yashasvi, Shafali get NADA notices for missed dope tests

It is reliably learnt that the two players, who are a part of the NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP), did not explain the reasons for the missed tests, leading to the notices.

"Notices have been issued to the concerned athletes, and the same has been intimated to the national federation (the BCCI) and the ICC," a well-placed source told PTI even though NADA declined comment citing confidentiality of the procedure.

On being contacted, a BCCI source also confirmed the development.