Indian cricketers whose World Cup journey may end soon post Ahmedabad-debacle

NEW DELHI: The team India campaign ended with a loss in the final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia after a successful 10 wins in a row.

Rohit Sharma and company fell short of their third men's ODI World Cup title at the Narendra Modi Stadium after scoring a below-par score of 240 in 50 overs. Travis Head's sensational century, after a disciplined bowling performance, helped Australia comfortably beat the previously unbeaten Men in Blue by six wickets.

With this win, the Aussies secured a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

However, with the concerns going around the age and fitness of some of the players, the 2023 World Cup edition might also be the last for many Indian players.

The next ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa in 2027 and several players in the current squad are now on the wrong side of 30 and might not be around by the time the next edition of the marquee ICC event rolls around.

Here's a look at five Indian players who might not be around featuring in the next edition of the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma

After a successful campaign with the bat in the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma might end his decorated career without a World Cup trophy in his cabinet. After missing the chance to feature in the 2011 World Cup, Rohit captained the side and completely changed the landscape of Indian batting by providing a thrilling start.

He amassed 597 runs (most by a captain in a single edition) at an average of 54.27 and a stupendous strike rate of 125.94, with the latter metric being a team-high.

However, Rohit, who is closer to 37 than he is to 36, isn't getting any younger.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, who only got added to the Indian ODI World Cup 2023 squad after left-arm spinner Axar Patel was ruled out due to injury. Ashwin played just the first game against Australia and picked up one wicket while conceding 34 runs.

Ashwin is 37 years old, and it's fairly safe to say that he might be the first one to hang the boot before the 2027 World Cup. He is also likely to be dropped from the ODI side, this time perhaps for good.

Ashwin was also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami carried the Indian team single-handedly on his shoulder with his bowling prowess. He finished the tournament as a leading wicket-taker and broke many records.

He also became the highest wicket-taker for India on the World Cup stage and had superb numbers for India.

He will be 37 years old and being a fast bowler it will be very hard for him to carry on by the time the next World Cup takes place and we might not see him around by that time.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was awarded Player of the Tournament award for his stupendous 765 runs at 95.62 with three hundred and six half-centuries, raising the bar for many young cricketers. He went on to break batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI cricket.

However, the 35-year-old might not feature in the next edition of the ODI World Cup as he has given everything in this tournament.

Though his fitness is superb, with the amount of cricket he plays, it will be hard for him to stay relevant till 2027.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja who had a successful 2023 World Cup campaign both with the bat and ball and he might also not feature in the next 2027 World Cup.

Jadeja took 16 wickets and scored 120 runs with the bat to finish his World Cup 2023 campaign.

Aged 34, there is no doubt regarding his fitness but with the young lot ready to come into the Indian team, Jadeja may not find a spot for himself in the next edition of the World Cup.