Indian cricket team holds practice session ahead of warm-up match against Netherlands

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian cricket team held a training session at St Xaviers College KCA Cricket Ground here on Monday ahead of their final warm-up game against the Netherlands before the World Cup begins.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin practised hard in the net sessions while Ishan Kishan along with Jasprit Bumrah appeared to focus more on the fielding aspect.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul were also seen practising their shots.

India will be walking into the World Cup riding high on confidence after lifting the Asia Cup and securing the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1.

India have already brought in Ravichandran Ashwin in their 15-man squad in place of injured Axar Patel. Ashwin has vast experience and provides variety to India’s bowling attack.

The warm-up game against the Netherlands will be held on Tuesday. The World Cup begins on October 5.

India squad for WC: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.