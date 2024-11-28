Indian cricket team calls on Aus PM

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday hosted a reception for the travelling Indian cricket team ahead of its two-day pink-ball practice match against PM’s XI here from November 30.

The game will take place at the Manuka Oval serving as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6.

India recorded its biggest win on Australia soil when it hammered the host by 295 runs in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Following the protocol, India skipper Rohit Sharma introduced all his team-mates to Albanese, who praised heroes of the first Test including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

“Big challenge ahead for the PM’s XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side,” the Australian Prime Minister posted on ‘X’ after the meeting at the Australian parliament.

The PM’s XI, led by Jack Edwards, also called on Albanese.

Replying to Albanese’s post, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on ‘X’ that he was glad to see his good friend with the Indian and PM’s XI teams.

He said, “Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead.”

Rohit also addressed the parliament briefly. In his speech, he highlighted the rich history of bilateral relations between India and Australia including their shared love for cricket.

He also said Indian players love the challenge of playing in Australia and enjoy exploring the country and its culture.

India clinched back-to-back series wins Down Under and Rohit said the team is looking to build on that success and entertain both Australian and Indian fans.

Cricket diplomacy is an integral part of India-Australia relations.

Australia adds Webster to squad

Australia has added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to its squad for the second Test against India as cover for Mitchell Marsh, whose fitness remains a concern.

Marsh had pulled up “sore” following Australia’s 295-run hammering in the series opener in Perth earlier this week.

Webster, also a right-hand pace all-rounder like Marsh, has been the stand-out performer in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years. The 30-year-old has collected 1788 runs including five hundreds and nine fifties.

He also impressed in the A series against India earlier this month, becoming the second highest run-getter for Australia A behind compatriot Nathan McSweeney, collecting 145 runs across four innings at an impressive average of 72.50.

Australia squad for second Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster