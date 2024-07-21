Indian boys and girls in World Junior Squash team event quarters

HOUSTON: Indian boys and girls moved into the quarterfinals in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships here to set up a clash with higher-ranked South Korea and Malaysia respectively here.

The boys beat Canada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals and will meet fourth seeds Korea, while the girls will take on third-seeded Malaysia after finishing second in Group D, following their loss to Hong Kong 1-2 in their final league clash.

Shaurya Bawa, who won the individual bronze, rallied to beat Youssef Sarhan in a five-gamer, while Arihant KS avenged his individual event loss to Ewan Harris with an impressive win.

Results:

Boys (pre-quarters): India bt Canada 2-0 (Arihant KS bt Ewan Harris 15-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2; Shaurya Bawa bt Youssef Sarhan 12-14, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1).

Girls (Group D): India lost to Hong Kong 1-2 (Nirupama Dubey lost to Helen Tang 4-11, 10-12, 2-11; Anahat Singh bt Ena Kwong 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; Shameena Riaz lost to Ka Huen Leung 4-11, 9-11, 10-12).