Indian Boxing contingent for Asian Games departs for training camp in China

NEW DELHI: The Indian Boxing contingent for the Asian Games left for Wuyishan City, China for a 17-day long International boxing training camp ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

The official handle of the Boxing Federation took to X, formerly known as Twitter to announce the departure of the boxing contingent and wrote, "Our #AsianGames contingent left for Wuyishan city, China for a 17 days long international boxing training camp supported by @RECLindia ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. Best of luck champs."

Our #AsianGames contingent left for Wuyishan city, China for a 17 days long international boxing training camp supported by @RECLindia ahead of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China



Best of luck champs @AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/eY0jSYPv1T — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 4, 2023

The contingent includes 13 boxers and 11 support staff members. The training camp, supported by REC Limited, is scheduled from September 3 to September 20, 2023, Post that, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Indian Squad for the Asian Games 2022 :

Men: Deepak (51 Kg), Sachin (57 Kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 Kg), Nishant Dev (71 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Sanjeet (92 Kg) and Narender (+92 Kg) Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 Kg), Preeti (54 Kg), Parveen (57 Kg), Jaismine (60 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 Kg).



