Indian boxers brace for stern test at World Championships

LIVERPOOL: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition when the World Boxing Championships begins here on Thursday.

For the first time, the Championships will be staged under the aegis of the new governing body -- World Boxing and will feature both men's and women's events together.

India enjoyed a successful run in 2023, with the women's team bagging four gold medals in New Delhi and the men clinching three bronze in Tashkent.

But results dipped thereafter, with underwhelming performances at the Asian Games later that year and a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although Indian pugilists returned with healthy hauls from the World Boxing Cups earlier this year, the scale of the Championships, featuring over 550 boxers from more than 65 nations, including as many as 17 Paris Olympic medallists, will present a far stiffer challenge.

Nikhat, Lovlina back in action

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will mark their international return after over a year's hiatus.

Both enter the tournament with limited preparation, having competed in only one domestic event since the Paris Games.

However, the duo could be drawn to face tough boxers in the opening rounds as they are likely to be unseeded after missing all three World Boxing Cups this year.

Nikhat begins a fresh campaign in the 51kg category, having previously won her world titles at 52kg (2022) and 50kg (2023). Weight management remains a concern, with the Telangana boxer struggling on that front during the Paris Olympics, where she made a second round exit after being out-punched by China's Wu Yu.

Lovlina, already a three-time Worlds medallist, will look to defend her crown in the 75kg weight class. However, she too will have to navigate her way past several familiar rivals and new challengers.