Indian boxers arrive in China for International Youth Boxing Gala

NEW DELHI: A 59-member Indian contingent has arrived in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China to participate in the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Youth Boxing Gala – U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament.

The squad comprises 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 6 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge (R&J). Organised by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, the event begins with a training camp from August 17 to 25 in Urumqi, followed by the competition phase from August 26 to 29 in Urumqi and Yili.

Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition. The boxers were selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with gold and silver medallists in the Asian Youth Games weight categories and gold medallists in the Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories making the cut.

Boxers will compete across multiple divisions. U17 boys and girls will contest in 13 weight categories – 46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg and +80kg.

Participation in this international training camp and competition is expected to provide India’s young boxers with valuable exposure and experience against strong global opponents.

In recent months, Indian junior boxers have delivered standout performances at international competitions, most notably at the Asian U-15 and U-17 Championships earlier this year, where the team secured 43 medals and finished second overall.

Earlier this month, India finished their campaign at the Asian U19 & U22 Boxing Championships 2025 in Bangkok with a total of 27 medals across both age groups. The dual championships, spread over 10 days, brought together the continent’s best young talent in a competitive test for the next generation of boxers, where India finished second overall in the U19 standings and fourth in U22.

The U19 group returned home with a total of 14 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and four bronze medals, scoring the most in terms of absolute medal count and were second behind Uzbekistan (seven) in golds. The U22 contingent also bagged four silver medals to conclude their campaign with a total of 13.

These results underline India’s growing depth in grassroots boxing and the promise of its next generation on the world stage.