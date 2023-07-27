Indian boxer Ashish wins ABF Continental Heavyweight title

BANGKOK: Indian pugilist Ashish Bhandor defeated crowd favourite Aekkaphob Auraiwan 5-1 to clinch the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Continental Heavyweight title here.

Ashish won the fiercely competitive bout in 10 rounds.

The judges' scores of 93:96, 95:96, and 95:94 reflected the intensity and tightness of the bout, with Ashish ultimately claiming the title by a split decision from the three judges.

The bout ignited in the opening round when Ashish unleashed an overhand right cross that caught Aekkaphob off guard, sending shockwaves through the Thai corner and the local spectators.

The referee gave the mandatory knockdown count and Ashish went on the front foot in the remaining seconds of the round hoping to close out the fight quickly. .

Aekkaphob, however, displayed incredible resilience, mounting a strong comeback in the subsequent rounds with powerful body shots that visibly impacted Ashish. He clearly won round 2 and round 3.

Nonetheless, from the fourth round onwards, Ashish regained control and showcased his skills, winning six out of the overall 10 rounds.

Prior to this remarkable triumph, Ashish had proven his mettle as a National Amateur bronze medallist in 2022. He now has an unblemished professional boxing record of four wins and no losses.