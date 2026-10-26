Indian bowlers have put us under pressure at death: Bracewell

"Yeah, look, I think they put us under pressure, particularly at the death with the ball. They've been two reasonably high-scoring games, so it certainly hasn't been a train smash. So it's just about being clinical in those key moments, and India have been, and I guess we'd like to have a couple of those situations back and try something, a little bit different," Bracewell said on the eve of the third T20I at the Basin Reserve here.