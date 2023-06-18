Indian Bank beats Customs to finish second in CFA Senior Division

CHENNAI: Indian Bank secured the runner-up spot in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division after it edged out Chennai Customs 1-0 in the play-off match at the ICF Stadium here on Saturday. After both teams failed to find the back of the net in the first half, Tavseo earned the second place for Indian Bank with the match-winning goal in the 85th minute. On Friday, Indian Bank had defeated AG’s Office 2-1 to strike a tie with Customs (both 12 points) for the runner-up spot. Devadath (2nd minute) and Tavseo (51st minute) were the scorers for Indian Bank while Reagan (15th minute) was the lone scorer for AG’s Office.