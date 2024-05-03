India women's to play multi-format series against South Africa at home

NEW DELHI: The Indian women's team is likely to host South Africa for a multi-format women's tour from June to July, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Bengaluru will host the white-ball format, starting with three ODIs from June 16, while the one-off Test starting on June 28 will be hosted by Chennai.

The three-match T20I series will be played after the Test, with the aim to maintain their form in the format ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be held in Bangladesh in September-October. While the ODI leg of the series will be played on June 16, 19 and 23, the T20Is on July 5, 7 and 9.

The six white-ball games were part of the ICC's women's FTP. The one-off Test was the late addition to the series as part of Cricket South Africa CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s recent push to promote women's Tests.

India will play its third Test match in seven months after taking on Australia and England in December. The BCCI announced equal match fees for male and female cricket players under central contract, marking a significant milestone intended to take the "first step towards tackling discrimination" preceding the two Test matches.