India Women’s team eyes victory over dented SA in one-off test

CHENNAI: It has been nearly a decade since these two sides last met in a red-ball format. Following a strong showing in the ODI series, expectations are high for the Indian women to maintain the same momentum in the upcoming one-off test against South Africa starting this Friday here in Chennai.

The Indian women’s team, which primarily plays its matches in Mumbai and Delhi, will be returning to Chennai after nearly 47 years for a multi-day format game. Speaking about the opportunity to adapt to new conditions such as those in Chennai and Bengaluru, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that: “I think as a team, we welcome these opportunities to play home series and experience different wickets. It helps us explore and enhance our skills.”

The Indian team has been strengthened by the inclusion of Arundhati Reddy, who has impressed with both bat and ball. “Arundhati is a talented batter who has performed consistently over the past few years. Her recent form earned her a place in the series, and she has always capitalised on her opportunities. She’s also very effective with the bat,” said Harmanpreet.

Chennai is renowned for its spin-friendly pitches, and former South Africa captain Sune Luus, who returned to bowling during the recently concluded ODI series against India, has been working on her off-spin variations. Formerly a leg-spin bowler, Sune has embraced off-spin as well. “Leg-spin is quite challenging, and when you struggle with it, it can be tough. But Sune has been a spinner all her life, and incorporating off-spin into her repertoire has been beneficial for us,” said South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt during the pre-match press conference. “It’s a relatively new skill for her, but it adds a valuable dimension to our team.”

India’s prospects in the match will hinge significantly on its spin prowess, with players like Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad expected to perform well. On the batting front, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be looked upon to build on her impressive form, which included two centuries in the ODIs against South Africa.