India women’s football: Why the World Cup dream is being held back

Pragati breaks down the economics in a simpler manner. Only players playing at the national team are able to demand anywhere between Rs 2-3 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, depending on talent and experience. Most of them don’t even get Rs 1 lakh for the entire season, which runs anywhere between a month to two, which forces them to look for other means of livelihood.



Either most of the youngsters sacrifice their education to strive to fulfil their dream, or leave the sport in search of a better life. In the case of the former, they are left with nowhere to go after the curtain falls on their career.



“Which shouldn’t be the case. They should be pursuing education side by side, in order to have something to fall back on. I work alongside Aditi Chauhan, and one thing that we always keep in mind is that these players should realise what the different career options are available to them to fall back on,” Pragati reveals.



It brings us back to Tanvie’s argument, that the sport is still driven by passion. “So if they're still choosing to play the sport, it's purely from a place of passion.”



Passion of not just the players but also club owners, like Kathleen, who runs Bengaluru-based Kemp Football Club, which has teams across divisions, including the Super Division.



“Our club is self-funded. We were six parents who started this project four years ago. Some of our children still play football professionally, some of them are playing recreationally. When we started it, the idea was to provide a platform for the talent and build the ecosystem step-by-step. But there’s only so much we can do,” she says.



But over the years, that passion project has now turned into a full-scale project, including academies that help with grassroots-level development in the country. The cost doesn’t end there for Kemp FC, which also has to take care of the players’ accommodation, nutrition, and ensure a safe and secure environment where the players do not have a lot to worry about apart from football.



“In terms of cost, all of this is somewhere between Rs 12 to 15 lakh per season. And that is when we started four years back; it's Rs 20+ lakh already, because year-on-year costs keep increasing."



"In the IWL2, we ended up spending Rs 40 lakh+ without cutting corners. We have heard that IWL clubs are spending upwards of Rs 70 lakh, but we aren’t sure,” says Kathleen, breaking down what it takes to run a women’s national football club in the country.