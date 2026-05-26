India Women hammer Maldives 11-0 in SAFF Championship opener

India had the ball in the back of the Maldives net just before the five-minute mark after Dangmei Grace selflessly set up Pyari Xaxa for a tap-in. The goal, however, was ruled out due to an offside. The hosts went ahead six minutes later, though, as Priyangka Devi, returning to the squad after recovering from an ACL injury, got the final touch on a Sangita Basfore cross from close range.

India nearly doubled their advantage moments later, but Pyari Xaxa was denied by the Maldives goalkeeper. Priyangka Naorem, however, made no mistake soon after, latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball before calmly finishing from inside the box to grab her second goal of the match.

Xaxa finally found the back of the net just before the half-hour mark, as the Maldives custodian failed to deal with the Indian forward's long-range effort.