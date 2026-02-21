India Women beat Australia by 17 runs; clinch historic T20I series victory

Mandhana smashed 82 off 55 balls (8x4, 3x6), while Jemimah Rodrigues struck 59 off 46 deliveries as the two senior batters stitched a commanding 121-run stand to propel India to 176 for six after electing to bat.

India's bowlers then seized control as young spinner Shreyanka Patil (3/22) and pace spearhead Renuka Singh (1/29) ripped through the top order to leave Australia reeling at 32 for 3.

The early strikes set the tone for a dominant display as India eventually restricted hosts to 159 for 9 to seal a memorable T20I series 2-1, registering their first T20I series win in Australia since 2016.