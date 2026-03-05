India Women bank on recent Test form to upstage Australia in pink ball game

India would be brimming with confidence having remained unbeaten in their last five Tests. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won won three consecutive Tests between December 2023 and July 2024 defeating England, Australia and South Africa respectively, but all those wins came on home soil.

India's last two overseas Tests ended in draws against England and Australia in 2021. The game against Australia in September-October of that year was a day-nighter that the visitors drew. A major highlight of that match was Smriti Mandhana, who scored the second of her two Test hundreds at that time.

The pink ball Test will conclude the multi-format series between the two rivals. India won the T20Is before being blanked in the ODIs, giving Australia an 8-4 lead in the points tally.

While two points each were on offer for T20 and ODI wins, the winner of the Test will get four points for an outright win. Australia would walk away with the overall honours if they are able to draw the match, but for India a win would be needed to sign off level in the final standings.

The Indians would take confidence from the fact that they created history by winning their first-ever Test against Australia by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2023.

While the onus would be on the likes of seniors Harmanpreet, her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to share the responsibility in the batting department, focus would also be on stylish right-hander Pratika Rawal, who is expected to make her Test debut on Friday.