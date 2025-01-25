Begin typing your search...
India wins toss, decides to bowl first against England in 2nd T20I
Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and decided to bowl first against Jos Buttler's England in the 2nd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
CHENNAI: Suryakumar Yadav-led India won the toss and decided to bowl first against Jos Buttler's England in the 2nd T20I at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
