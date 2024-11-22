Begin typing your search...

    India win toss, opt to bat first in opening Test against Australia

    Pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will make debut for India.

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 Nov 2024 7:37 AM IST
    Australian captain Pat cummins shaking hands with Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah (AFP)

    PERTH: India captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia here on Friday.

    For Austraia, opener Nathan McSweeney makes his debut.

    The Teams:

    India: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj.

    Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

