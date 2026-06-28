India win toss, elect to bowl in 2nd T20I against Ireland

India handed debuts to batting all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and fast bowler Prince Yadav, while the much-anticipated debut of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not materialise.

"We have two changes. Suryansh (Shedge) and Prince come in and make their debut. Shedge is a sensational cricketer, both in domestic cricket and the IPL," Iyer said, adding that Prince was a "smart" cricketer who would "adapt to things".