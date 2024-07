India win toss, elect to bat against SL in women''s Asia Cup final

DAMBULLA: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the women’s Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

India did not make any changes to the playing eleven from their semifinal against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Sachini Nisansala for Achini Kulasuriya.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala.