India will be targeting 100 medals at Asian Para Games: Satyanarayana

The Games officially begin on Sunday, though some events, including table tennis, got underway a few days earlier. India won a record 111 medals at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

India has fielded a 168-member athlete contingent for the fifth edition of the Games, scheduled from October 18 to 24, compared to a contingent of more than 300 athletes at the previous edition.

Satyanarayana said the athletes were in good spirits and eager to turn their preparation into results.

"We are targeting around 100 medals for India, and we believe our athletes have the ability and determination to achieve this. Para athletics will be a crucial part of our medal campaign. We are expecting to win six medals in athletics tomorrow, including two to three gold medals," he said.

"(Para high jumper) Nishad Kumar is also looking in good shape, and we are expecting him to deliver his personal best and potentially break the Games record. These are important opportunities for us to make a strong start to our campaign," said Satyanarayana about Kumar, a two-time Paralympics siler medallist.