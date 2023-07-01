India will bank on Chhetri in the SAFF Championship semi-final

BENGALURU: India will bank on the goal-scoring prowess of its talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri when it faces a formidable Lebanon team in the SAFF Championship semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

India, the defending champion, progressed to the semi-finals as the second-placed team from Group A while Lebanon topped Group B in its march to the last-four stage. Chhetri has been India’s primary weapon in the tournament as the 38-year-old has so far netted five goals from three matches to sit at the top of the goal-scorers’ list.

His best performance at the championship came in the contest versus arch-rival Pakistan, against which he scored a hat-trick. The sensational volley against Kuwait during India’s last league match showed that he is just ageing like fine wine.

Chhetri will have to be on top of his game if India is to get past the Lebanon hurdle, and this is not to say that others will have less-important roles. The likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh and Udanta Singh, who have had their moments in the eight-team tournament, will have to bring their ‘A’ game to the park.

The home side would hope that its defence continues to operate like a well-oiled machine, having conceded only one goal in the last nine matches. India will also take confidence from its recent victory over Lebanon that resulted in Intercontinental Cup success.

But, the past records have little meaning in the world of football and India will be wary of the threat that its West Asian rival possesses. Lebanon will enter the semi-final phase with an all-win record, having warded off Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh in the group stage.

India will miss the presence of its head coach Igor Stimac on the touchline after the Croat was slapped with his second red card of the tournament during the match against Kuwait. But this India side has shown the penchant to rise over the rough sea, and the match against Lebanon will be another occasion to prove that.