India, West Indies fined by ICC for slow over-rate in third ODI

While India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, the West Indies were docked 10 per cent of their earnings after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, once time allowances were taken into consideration.

Match referee Prakash Bhatt imposed the sanctions after the match on Saturday.

"Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings," the ICC said in a statement.