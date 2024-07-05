1st Women's T20I: Brits, Kapp fifties propel SA to 189/4 vs India

CHENNAI: Opener Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp struck belligerent fifties as South Africa posted an imposing 189 for four against India in the first women's T20I here on Friday.

Brits slammed three sixes and 10 fours in her career-best knock of 81 (56 balls), and she got a fine ally in Marizanne Kapp (57 from 33b; 8x4, 1x6) in their 96-run partnership from 56 balls.

Earlier, skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33; 22b) and Brits raced to 50 runs in 43 balls for the opening wicket before Radha Yadav (2/40) gave India the first breakthrough.

Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of Indian bowling with her 2 for 23.

The second and third T20Is are slated here on Sunday and Tuesday.

India had defeated South Africa in the one-off Test before sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 189/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 81, Marizanne Kapp 57; Pooja Vastrakar 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/40).