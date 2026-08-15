India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Play resumes after rain delay on Day 1

GALLE: Play resumed post lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka after a rain delay which lasted for more than an hour here on Saturday.
Rains had arrived during the lunch break till which India had reached a strong position of 101 for one.
KL Rahul (32 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal’s (35 not out) unbeaten 54-run stand for the second wicket consolidated India's position after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run out.
Rahul and Jaiswal put on 47 runs for the first wicket before a horrible mix-up between the two, which also had the latter falling to the ground after colliding with the bowler.