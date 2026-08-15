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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Play resumes after rain delay on Day 1

Rains had arrived during the lunch break till which India had reached a strong position of 101 for one
India's vice captain KL Rahul celebrates his half century on day one of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka
India's vice captain KL Rahul celebrates his half century on day one of the first test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka.PTI
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GALLE: Play resumed post lunch on the first day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka after a rain delay which lasted for more than an hour here on Saturday.

Rains had arrived during the lunch break till which India had reached a strong position of 101 for one.

KL Rahul (32 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal’s (35 not out) unbeaten 54-run stand for the second wicket consolidated India's position after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's unfortunate run out.

Rahul and Jaiswal put on 47 runs for the first wicket before a horrible mix-up between the two, which also had the latter falling to the ground after colliding with the bowler.

Day 1
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test
rain delay
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