India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Final session halted by rain on Day 1 with India 239/2

GALLE: The final session of day one of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka was interrupted by rain, with India on 239/2, here on Saturday.
Devdutt Padikkal was unbeaten on a sublime 107 off 147 balls, his maiden Test century, and was giving India a solid platform alongside Rishabh Pant, who was on 3 off seven balls.
India had lost skipper Shubman Gill shortly before the rain break, with Sri Lanka’s ace spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claiming his first wicket of the day in his 21st over.
The rain returned heavily enough to force a halt to play in Galle, with the entire ground quickly covered by the groundsmen.
Sunshine was also visible alongside the shower, raising hopes that this could be only a passing spell.
The start of the second session on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka was delayed due to a wet outfield.