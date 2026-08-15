India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Final session halted by rain on Day 1 with India 239/2

Devdutt Padikkal was unbeaten on a sublime 107 off 147 balls, his maiden Test century, and was giving India a solid platform alongside Rishabh Pant, who was on 3 off seven balls.

India had lost skipper Shubman Gill shortly before the rain break, with Sri Lanka’s ace spinner Prabath Jayasuriya claiming his first wicket of the day in his 21st over.