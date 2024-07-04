India vs SA Women’s Test: The knowledgeable Chennai crowd didn’t miss a catch

CHENNAI: “Dad, will the players jump over the fence if the ball lands in the stands?” innocently asked a little kid, accompanying her cricket-fanatic dad to the one-off Test between India women and South Africa women at the Chepauk Stadium.

Amidst the high-octane franchise cricket and the World Cup whirlwind abroad, Chennaiites were bowled over by the chance to witness the timeless charm of Test cricket. The Women’s Test returned to Chennai after four decades, and cricket enthusiasts did not miss the opportunity.

Crisp and clear skies, a weekend game in classic whites, and free entry—the fans had it all.

“Having witnessed the 1999 Test between India and Pakistan at Chepauk, I finally made it back today (Sunday). I strongly believe that women’s cricket deserves a level playing field, just like men’s cricket,” says Hameed Ansari, 43.

“Test cricket has always been a cut above the rest in terms of pure entertainment, and since it’s my week off, I made the effort to be here today,” he added.

Manikandan, another fan who witnessed the 1999 Test, added, “The crowd’s support remains the same. Here, people support the game irrespective of who the opponents are.”

“We heard the tickets were free and decided to make our way here. We’re already planning to return for the T20s in the coming days,” he excitedly said.

Yet another fan said, “I’ve watched a few IPL games and also witnessed Dhoni’s 200 in a Test against Australia. I’ve followed women’s cricket since Anjum Chopra’s days, and the side’s Asian Games victory is a personal favourite.” He also added that watching the game live from the stands beats the television experience any day.

On the flip side, a fan expressed disappointment that more spectators should have turned up. “When it’s free of cost, more stands should be filled to show our support,” he said.

Following the men’s T20 World Cup victory on June 30, day three of the Test match here in Chennai witnessed a massive turnout, highlighting cricket as the ultimate winner and proving that fans will go the extra mile to celebrate the game.