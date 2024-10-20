India vs New Zealand Day 5: Mild drizzle delays start; NZ needs 107 runs to create history

BENGALURU: It’s a gloomy start for the final day as mild showers delayed the start in what has been an enthralling Test match here at Chinnaswamy Stadium. New Zealand only need 107 runs to end its 36-year wait for Test victory in Indian soil.

The heavy overnight rain has stopped now and things are starting to look better for the game to resume.

The covers are still on and the umpires and match officials are probably waiting for the mild droplets to completely stop before they decide on the start of the play.