India vs New Zealand Day 5: Kiwis record first Test win in India after 36 years

BENGALURU: With a washout against Afghanistan, 0-2 defeat against Sri Lanka, change in leadership and a poor record in subcontinent, the New Zealand side was pushed to the corner coming into the three-Test series here in India.

But on Sunday, they broke the 36-year winless streak by defeating India at its home by eight wickets in what has been an enthralling five days of Test cricket, here in Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The New Zealand dressing room was understandably elated after the win; they have all reasons to be, as this was only its third Test win in India.

On the start of Day five, the Kiwis only needed 107 runs to win, with all 10 wickets remaining. The start of the play was delayed by an hour due to the drizzles and when it did get underway, Jasprit Bumrah gave a perfect start for India by dismissing Tom Latham (0) in the second ball of the day. The perfect delivery on the off-stump line came in sharply, missed the inside edge and struck Latham’s knee roll.

Umpire Michael Gough signalled out straight away even as the entire Chinnaswamy crowd appealed for the wicket.

In the first hour’s play, New Zealand batters weren’t looking comfortable at all playing the Indian pace attack.

Devon Conway was under constant panic playing Bumrah in the pavilion end. He was dismissed in the 13th over when a full-length delivery swung in after pitching, beat the outside edge and hit right on Conway’s back pad. At that time, New Zealand was 35 for two.

While the threat that Bumrah posed kept the contest alive, Will Young was looking set at the other end, facing Mohammed Siraj and batted till the end alongside in-form Rachin Ravindra to add 75 runs and help help New Zealand cross the line a few minutes before the end of first session.

It was a good start for the New Zealand cricket ahead of its women's team’s final match against South Africa in the World Cup tonight.