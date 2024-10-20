India vs New Zealand Day 5: Drizzle stops; play to begin at 10.15 am

BENGALURU: The morning session of the final day of the first Test match will commence at 10.15 am here at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

After the overnight rain delayed the start of the proceedings, the sky is clear and the green signal has been given by the match officials to begin the play after the ground inspection.

Both the teams came to the ground for their warm up session and Gautam Gambhir had a long chat with Ravindra Jadeja looking at the wicket.

Only four balls have been bowled in the innings so far and it will be Jasprit Bumrah who will start off things for India hoping for the new ball magic.

Morning session: 10.15 am to 12.30 pm

Lunch: 12.30 pm to 1.10 pm

Afternoon session: 1.10 pm to 3.10 pm

Tea- 3.10 pm to 3.30 pm

Evening session: 3.30 pm to 5.15 pm