India vs New Zealand Day 3: Kohli falls at end of play; India 231/3 at stumps

BENGALURU: In the pursuit of chasing 356-run first innings deficit, Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan added 136 runs to their third wicket partnership to put India still in contention with two days left in the first Test against New Zealand here at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Kiwis posted 402 runs on board, thanks to the centurion Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee’s commendable 65 off 73 ball knock.

In reply, the Indian openers started off things by quickly scoring runs in a batting friendly condition, but Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel in the 18th over, putting end to a 72-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli came in at No 3, who went for a duck in the first innings, took his time to analyse the pitch and smashed 70 runs alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who scored his fourth half-century in Tests.

With this stunning knock, Virat has also achieved a milestone of scoring 9000 runs in Test cricket. He became the fourth Indian to achieve this feat joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Unfortunately, Kohli got out on the last ball of the day by Glenn Philips.